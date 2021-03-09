Menu

Buffalo Strong Conversation: Hidden Bias of Good People

Morning show anchor and investigative reporter Ed Drantch led a diverse panel discussion with representatives from the National Federation for Just Communities.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 08, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Eyewitness News hosted an hour-long special the “Hidden Bias of Good People,” Monday.

During the hour-long discussion viewers were asked to question and confront their own biases.

You can learn more about implicit bias here.

Following the hour-long special, 7 Eyewitness News hosted a Buffalo Strong Conversation: Hidden Bias of Good People.

You can watch the panel discussion above.

