Buffalo State student collects toys for Afghan refugee children coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local college student is helping children from other countries have a happy holiday season.

Buffalo State College student, Rachael Anne, started a toy drive for Afghan refugee children living arriving Buffalo.

The college junior told 7ABC that she was inspired by a similar effort to collect household items, within the college. However, she had noticed the list of items requested for collection did not include educational items or toys for children.

Subsequently, she made a Facebook post in November and began looking for things like puzzles, games and dolls, etc.

Rachael Anne said, "When they're at dorms or when they're settling into their new homes because it must be a new experience for them, and they're probably scared, they're probably a little bit thrown off being in a new country, and coming from what they're coming from."

She said more than one hundred toys have already been donated.

“Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors. We all have a role to play," Buffalo State College civic and community engagement director, Laura Hill-Rao said. “Folks in Afghanistan have gone through a lot of trauma. This is a great place for them to find a new home and start again, reestablishing their new lives. We all need to pitch in. We all can pitch in, whether it’s donating some toiletries or setting up the apartments. There’s a place for everyone in this process."

Buffalo State College plans to house up to 100 Afghan refugees on a temporary basis. Afghan refugees have come to Buffalo since September and placed in agencies but none have arrive yet, at the college.