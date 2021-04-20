Watch
Buffalo State College graduate inspired after own wrongful arrest

WKBW STAFF
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 22-year-old Chad Williams, walking along Buffalo’s Chippewa Street could bring back painful memories.

“I was out with some friends that night and I was arrested for something that I didn’t do,” he explained.

Williams was a junior at Buffalo State College at the time. He was charged with third degree assault and says he spent more than a year fighting to clear his name before the case was dismissed.

It was that experience that led him to launch a clothing line called “dooProcess.”

Williams said the designs aim to advocate for social justice. 15 percent of the proceeds are also donated to different organizations fighting for equality, including the Western New York Peace Center. Williams said his ultimate goal is to start a law firm to help those wrongfully accused like he was here on Chippewa several years ago.

For more information about “dooProcess” click here.

