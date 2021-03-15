Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus win GRAMMY for Best Choral Performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus are celebrating a huge win during music's biggest night, as they took home a GRAMMY.

"People were hugging, there was screaming, there was yelling," said Janice Peters, who sang with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.

A crescendo of excitement swept over members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus Sunday – as they found out via Zoom – they are GRAMMY winners.

"And they had their Champagne bottles and as soon as they heard the name Buffalo Philharmonic, they all started screaming," said JoAnn Falletta, Music Director for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

The BPO and BP Chorus won a GRAMMY for Best Choral Performance for 'The Passion of Yeshua.'

"It was an amazing win because it was for so many people. It was for me and the while orchestra, Adam Luebke and his entire Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, and also of course the UCLA Chamber singers," said Falletta.

This marks the fourth GRAMMY for longtime BPO music director JoAnn Falletta. She said the award-winning performance about the story of Jesus’ final day on Earth was recorded two years ago.

"It's I mean, it's everything for us. It's the highest accomplishment in music, and we're just so fortunate to be a part this project, and have the opportunity to be on this recording and perform this great piece," said Adam Luebke, Music Director for the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

One of the Grammy winning voices on that recording - Soprano Janice Peters, a longtime music teacher on Grand Island.

"I feel proud. I am extremely proud of the work, and I am extremely proud of everyone. And I am extremely honored that I got to take part, and I am very, very happy," said Peters.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will receive the coveted GRAMMY trophy as soon as the plaque is done being prepared. And each member – like Peters - will receive a certificate – recognizing their pitch perfect performance that earned these talented musicians music’s highest honor.