Buffalo nonprofit helping children in need get better sleep

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a basic need that many take for granted; a nice, soft mattress, clean sheets and a fluffy pillow to lay your head on after a long day.

However, for many kids in Buffalo, the reality is sleeping on a couch, on a blanket and even the floor.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo chapter president, Jerry Sheldon said, "We want to help these kids. Child development, nutrition and sleep are so important to child development. We feel we can help give them a place to get a good night's sleep."

"So, you realize there's a dire problem in the city of Buffalo with children who don't have beds. They need to sleep well, they need to eat well, in order to learn," Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer, Colleen Maloney-Berman said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded in 2012, by a married couple in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The Buffalo chapter started about 2 years ago, in the midst of the pandemic.

Sheldon said, "When we started this, we did our analysis of the need and discovered that within the City of Buffalo, specific to the zip codes of the City of Buffalo, that's how this works. There is over 10,000 children that have a need for a bed. We get about 120 bed applicants a month."

Since then, volunteers at the nonprofit have built and delivered over 1,800 beds. They hope to exceed 2,000 by the end of the year.

Maloney-Berman said, "I have a friend who volunteers in kindergarten and she had a sleepy little boy in class one day, and she said 'Did you not get to bed early last night?' And he said, 'I don't have a bed.'"

It is hard work for the volunteers. There is a lot of sanding, drilling and burning. Some also help with bed delivery and assembly.

In a given month, the organization delivers about 100 beds.

"We tap little dimples where the holes will be drilled. All of this is a different station. Once the holes are drilled one way, then we have a drill press to drill different holes and then we assemble, where we're putting headboards with the 2x4's and the 1x4's," Maloney-Berman said.

Not all volunteers build. Some help with bed delivery and assembling, in a given month the organization delivers about 100 beds.

"When people are united to work towards one goal, it just builds that camaraderie," Maloney-Berman said. "To work with all kinds of people from Western New York, it's a treat. It's really a pleasure."

If you like to sign up, to help build a bed and to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace ensure no child sleeps on the floor, click here.

Another area that is the biggest need is getting linen and pillows donations for each bed that is made. That can be dropped off at the nonprofit's location inside the Eastern Hills Mall, in Williamsville. It is located between Raymour & Flanigan and Duff's.

To apply for a bed, click here.