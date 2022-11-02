Buffalo nonprofit creating healthy birth outcomes for at-risk pregnant women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo-based resource for pregnant women is recruiting volunteers to ensure every mom in our community has the help they need, through the nine months and beyond.

The Priscilla Project mainly serves at-risk women who may otherwise miss out on certain services.

Healthy birth outcomes at the Priscilla Project comes in the form of empowering families, increasing access to quality preventative health care and social support for mothers.

The Priscilla Project doula, Francine Rwanaka said, "I will say, being a doula, we support our clients physical and emotional because when they are in labor, they are stressed out, especially if they are very new to the country, they look at everybody around them as a stranger and that can effect even their labor."

Francine Rwanaka has been with the Priscilla project for eight years.

She works as a doula, aiding new comer, pregnant mothers from various parts of the world who move to the Queen City.

She added, "I can't imagine if it could be me. I can't even ask anything. I can't even ask help because of language barrier, so it makes me feel I need to be there for them."

Rwanaka, who is also a pastor, knows all too well the struggles of expecting a child while in a new environment. This is because she was on the receiving end, in 2014, after arriving to Buffalo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Rwanaka said, "So when they just stepped in, visiting me, have someone to talk to me, I was so happy to have somebody in my life."

In the course of a year, the Priscilla Project works with about 350 women. Roughly 40 of its clients are waiting for a volunteer.

"A lot of our clients are very isolated during pregnancy, so having another person come and just have someone else to talk to, get advice from, it's a great benefit for them," Jericho Road Program operations director, Sondra Dawes said.

Those wanting to commit have an expectation of at least one hour per week, or two to four hours a month for about the first nine months of the baby's life.

Days vary on when both the client and volunteer are available.

To become a volunteer, click here. Upon filling out an application, someone will be in contact to discuss a time for volunteer orientation.

Additionally, in order for volunteers to be successful, Dawes explained that there is complete preparation for volunteers, including onboarding, training, monthly support meetings, guest speakers, etc.

"There can be language barriers. A lot of our mentors don't speak any other languages but over time, you start to get to know each other even without being able to communicate with each other linguistically," Dawes said.

For Rwanaka, this initiative helps to keep she and her community strong.

Rwanaka said, "In my life, I always have this love, the determination to help to support people."