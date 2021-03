BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Marathon's Heart-To-Heart fundraising events have raised over $61,000 for cardiac programs at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, since the beginning of February.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in most Western New York counties and is the second leading cause of premature death in all of Western New York.

The goal is to raise $150,000 by Memorial Day Weekend.

If you'd like to donate, you can by clicking here.