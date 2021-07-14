Buffalo man: Two women saved my life on Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is counting his blessings after he says two good Samaritans assisted him during a medical emergency this weekend.

53-year-old Stephen Ujvari Jr. tells 7 Eyewitness News around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday he was on Hertel Avenue, near Colvin, when he began to experience numbness in his right hand and had dizzy spells. He says two women that were walking by helped him and stayed with him until he was assisted by emergency officials at the scene and taken to the hospital. He was unable to identify the women but would like to meet them to let them know they are heroes.

Stephen's father, Stephen Ujvari Sr., says the kindness in Buffalo is unmatched.

Stephen says he had blockages in his heart and underwent an angioplasty. He now has three stints in his chest and the doctors are worried about his kidneys, but he could be released from the hospital as early as Thursday.