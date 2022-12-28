Buffalo man delivers essentials to hardest hit communities

BUFFALO, NY — Mark Johnson II is dedicating his time and resources to ensure Buffalonians do not go hungry, cold or stuck in their homes, through the Facebook group Buffalo Blizzard 2022.

"Someone said you should post in here and you can help more people, since then my phone has never died more, its always dying, but it is worth it," said Johnson.

Johnson and his friends have created their home base at Kensington Pizza and have brought hundreds of people essential items.

Susan Santos had three of her home windows break and she had to huddle close with her kids all while they had no power, Johnson brought her fresh food and diapers for her two year old.

"You just have to keep having hope. Storms always come but better comes after you know?," said Santos.

But for Johnson it is just what we are all supposed to do, to show Buffalove.

"Just seeing everything thats happening, how do you not help?" said Johnson.

Johnson wants everyone who wants to help to drop off items at Kensington Pizza, and if you need help you can contact Johnson by calling him at 716-997-4143.