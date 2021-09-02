Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins 'Touchdowns for Dreamers' to benefit local Big Brothers Big Sisters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has launched a campaign to benefit local Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Touchdowns For Dreamers” will benefit the Dion’s Dreamers Fund in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier to match more children with a mentor. Local Big Brothers Big Sisters serves around 500 children throughout the region.

Dawkins is pledging $100 for every touchdown the Bills score this season and is asking fans to join his effort.

“I love Western New York and the people here,” said Dawkins. “It’s important for me to support the children of this area, and Big Brothers Big Sisters does an amazing job of giving kids in need positive mentors to make their lives better. It’s important for kids to feel like they have someone in their corner and is there to help them pursue their dreams. That’s exactly what a Big Brother or a Big Sister does. I hope Bills fans will join me in this campaign to help more children get mentors by making a pledge or donation.”

Donations of at least $2 per touchdown commitment, or a flat donation of $100 or more, will get a signed photo.

Donations of at least $5 per touchdown commitment, or a flat donation of $300 or more, will receive a signed Bills mini-helmet.

Donations of at least $10 per touchdown commitment, or a flat donation of $600 or more, will receive a specialty signed mini-helmet.

Donations of at least $20 per touchdown commitment, or a flat donation of $1,200 or more, will receive a signed Dawkins jersey.

“We are proud to partner with Dion Dawkins to help us ignite the power and promise of children in our community through our one-to-one mentoring program,” said Thomas J. Guagliardo, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier. “Having a Big means having someone in your corner and with Dawkins in our corner, we can ensure that more children in WNY achieve their full potential with the support of a Big Brother or Big Sister.”