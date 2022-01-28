Buffalo Auto Show returns to Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Auto Show was forced to hold off on its 2021 show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers and dealers alike were hurting.

As we navigate this unprecedented time, we've postponed the physical auto show here in Buffalo but, in the meantime, we have some great things from the manufacturers to show you on our website. https://t.co/Mx8uNsRqqa pic.twitter.com/uQDip2aJF7 — NFADA Buffalo Auto (@buffautoshow) February 1, 2021

"All of our hopes and dreams were dashed in an instant. We work to show off these amazing cars, and put them into people's hands, and that didn't happen," said Paul Stasiak, the President of the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers and the organizer of the Buffalo Auto Show.

The show typically features more than 250 "ready-to-buy" cars, and representatives from dealerships all across Western New York to help you find the car you need.

"It's always been a one-stop-shop for cars," said Stasiak.

This year, the show will go on - but not without setbacks. The pandemic-induced "chip shortage," which has caused massive supply-chain shortages of cars in the United States, has made it tough to secure cars.

According to a report by CNBC, the global chip shortage has caused a loss about $220 billion dollars to the auto industry in 2021 alone.

"The shortage, has made all of our lives tougher. Most manufactures will not be able to bring as many cars as they normally would, they just don't have them," said Stasiak.

However, you can expect at least 200 cars in this years auto show. The staff tells 7 News it has been a year-long job securing cars, and dealerships have been trying their best to save a few for the shows.

Share this with the person you want to go to the Buffalo Auto Show with this year! #letsgobuffalo #autoshow pic.twitter.com/2iPja80tfE — NFADA Buffalo Auto (@buffautoshow) January 23, 2022

"We used to have hundreds of cars out on the lot. Now, we have a few - and its not because we don't have cars, its because they're flying off the shelves so quickly. If you're looking for a car, the way to go is here and now," said Charles Keller, of Keller Chevrolet in Cheektowaga, one of the vendors featured in the show.

