Broadway Market returns for Easter season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two things in Western New York go together, the Broadway Market and Easter.

"The Easter season is all about the Broadway Market. We live and die by the spring," said Jillinda Prentice, from Nailed it by Jodel.

Each year the market and food hall found on 999 Broadway in Buffalo welcomes vendors from across the area to set up shop for the Easter season.

"We we're blown away by the crowds, its been so crazy! Amazing for our business. I can't say enough how helpful this could be," said Prentice, whose business is one of the seasonal shops.

35 vendors have joined the regular Broadway Market vendors for the Easter season;

Those vendors are:



Alpha Importers, LLC Avenue29Foods, Inc. Bath Fitter Becker Farms/Vizcarra Vineyards Black Button Distilling Blue Eyed Baker Buffawix Candle Co. Burning Asphalt Sauces Buttermints The Easter Bunny Erie Donut Factory Flair’s Warriors, Inc. Go Veggies Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot Kelly’s Country Store KBS Spice/Buffalo Artisan Traders Kontro Design Apparel, Inc. (Retro Buffalo) LeafFilter North LLC Main Street Winery Merritt Estate Winery Nailing it with Jodel Nurse Smoothie Our Traditions Paparazzi Accessories – Glamorous Embellishments Paragon Co. Queen City Gallery St. Adalbert Basilica/St. John Kantys Savage Winery Smokin Oak, Inc. Sugar & Spice Gourmet Sweet Melody’s The Craft Emporium The Winery at Marjim Manor Tupperware Victorianbourg Wine Estate

The Market has different hours than normal for the Easter season: