Broadway Market returns for Easter season

The market typically brings in many new, seasonal vendors for the spring - selling things from food, clothing, gifts, to much more.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 17:10:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two things in Western New York go together, the Broadway Market and Easter.

"The Easter season is all about the Broadway Market. We live and die by the spring," said Jillinda Prentice, from Nailed it by Jodel.

Each year the market and food hall found on 999 Broadway in Buffalo welcomes vendors from across the area to set up shop for the Easter season.

"We we're blown away by the crowds, its been so crazy! Amazing for our business. I can't say enough how helpful this could be," said Prentice, whose business is one of the seasonal shops.

35 vendors have joined the regular Broadway Market vendors for the Easter season;

Those vendors are:

  1. Alpha Importers, LLC
  2. Avenue29Foods, Inc.
  3. Bath Fitter
  4. Becker Farms/Vizcarra Vineyards
  5. Black Button Distilling
  6. Blue Eyed Baker
  7. Buffawix Candle Co.
  8. Burning Asphalt Sauces
  9. Buttermints
  10. The Easter Bunny
  11. Erie Donut Factory
  12. Flair’s Warriors, Inc.
  13. Go Veggies
  14. Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot
  15. Kelly’s Country Store
  16. KBS Spice/Buffalo Artisan Traders
  17. Kontro Design Apparel, Inc. (Retro Buffalo)
  18. LeafFilter North LLC
  19. Main Street Winery
  20. Merritt Estate Winery
  21. Nailing it with Jodel
  22. Nurse Smoothie
  23. Our Traditions
  24. Paparazzi Accessories – Glamorous Embellishments
  25. Paragon Co.
  26. Queen City Gallery
  27. St. Adalbert Basilica/St. John Kantys
  28. Savage Winery
  29. Smokin Oak, Inc.
  30. Sugar & Spice Gourmet
  31. Sweet Melody’s
  32. The Craft Emporium
  33. The Winery at Marjim Manor
  34. Tupperware
  35. Victorianbourg Wine Estate

The Market has different hours than normal for the Easter season:

  • Holy Saturday (6AM-5PM)
  • Easter (CLOSED)
  • Dyngus Day, Monday April 18th (8AM-5PM)
