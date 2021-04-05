Birthday Box Initiative seeks community support to help children celebrate their special day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A birthday is a very special day, and there's a Buffalo Strong effort to bring joy to local families while also making a child's birthday extra special.

Tenth grade Buffalo Public School students, who are members of the Independent Health Foundation's Student Peer Advocate Program, are trying to help young children celebrate their special day.

They're encouraging anyone to donate to the Buffalo Birthday Box Initiative.

"I understand a lot of people are having like financial problems, like paying for things, and they feel bad they can't really give their kids what they want or need. And especially for their birthdays I felt bad because it was like really hard for my birthday, so I kind of understand from their point of view," said Savannah Jedd, an member of the Independent Health Foundation Student Peer Advocate

A $10 online donation made any time between now and April 16 will provide a Birthday Box for young children of families in need served by the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network.

"We heard about this Birthday Box initiative that Buffalo Prenatal has, so we told the students about it. And they were really excited and they wanted to also join and see how many boxes they could create," said Carri Nutty, Independent Health Foundation Project Coordinator.

Every dollar donated will be used to buy the party supplies for the Birthday Boxes. They’ll then be assembled by students like Jedd.

"Cake batter, frosting, party decorations, maybe like a small toy," she said.

The goal of the campaign is to donate 250 of these Birthday Boxes, and assemble them next month.