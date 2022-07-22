Bills players partner with Austin Air to provide clean air to classrooms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The COVID-19 pandemic has shed some light on the importance of having clean air indoors.

That is the reason behind a special donation made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo, Friday afternoon.

Austin Air Systems is teaming up with Buffalo Bills players Zack Moss, Josh Thomas and Cam Lewis to donate portable medical-grade HEPA air purifiers to the Queen City nonprofit.

Zack Moss was unable to make the in-person meet-and-greet, but the other Bills players spent time with their biggest little fans.

They were able to pose for photos, sign autographs, all while providing clean air for a safer environment.

Austin Air recently partnered with county Executive Mark Poloncarz, who put air purifiers and filters throughout the county but they wanted to take that a step further.

"It's not about providing clean air for the kids in their classrooms, but where are they going after school, where are they spending time during the summer and camps, and stuff. This is kind of an extension of being able to provide them with clean air wherever they're at," Austin Air marketing director, Stacy Malesiewski said. "The purifiers that we donated, they have medical grade HEPA technology, as well as, activated carbon. What that means is it's not only able to pull out virus particles, bacteria, gases, odors, these types of things. Things that can be problematic to kids health."

Buffalo Bills cornerback, Cameron Lewis said, "It's always good to give back to the community that we are part of. For the kids as well, they don't want to grow up and have all this nasty hair in their bodies. It's not a good thing to do."

"The fans have shown so much support for the team. It's only right that we give back as well," Buffalo Bills safety, Josh Thomas said.

The kids were overjoyed to meet the players.

Studies have shown effective air filtration can positively impact a child's development, according to Austin Air.

The company said its units remove 99% of airborne contaminants like viruses, bacteria, dust and dander.