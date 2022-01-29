Bills fan spreads Buffalove, gives away two AFC Championship Game tickets to Bengals fan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 34-year-old Alyssa O’Reilly has been a Bills fan for as long as she can remember, and just like almost everyone else in Western New York, she was crushed by Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Crying some more and I thought I really need to pull myself out of this rut," O'Reilly said.

So she thought, what would Bills Mafia do?

"I thought, you know Cincinnati is a lot like Buffalo, people work really hard for their money to provide for their families," O'Reilly said.

Bills Mafia gives back.

As a way to cope with the Bills season coming to an abrupt end in overtime, O’Reilly went online and bought two tickets to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, knowing the Bills weren’t going but wanting to make someone's playoff dreams come true.

"I just thought I’m going to buy two tickets and I’m going to go on Twitter," O'Reilly said.

In honor of my @BuffaloBills and @andydalton14 I am sending two die hard @Bengals fans to the AFC Championship to watch @JoeyB and the team beat the @Chiefs. Re-tweet and share why you are the biggest @Bengals fan. Winner will be selected tonight at 9pm central. pic.twitter.com/rdaDDOxiDN — Alyssa like Milano (@BillsMafiaGirl) January 25, 2022

That’s how she met lifelong Bengals fan, 23-year-old Drew Reynolds.

"This is the best year I’ve had in my life watching the Bengals," he said.

The Cincinnati Bengals had not won a game in the postseason for 31 years, until they beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the wildcard showdown.

Reynolds says 'Who Dey Nation' is a lot like Bills Mafia.

"Once I found out I won I facetimed my best friend said we’re going to the AFC Championship Game, it’s going to be amazing," Reynolds said.

"I started 30 days of giving. I could sit and feel sorry for myself or I could do something about it," O'Reilly said.

A true way to spread Buffalove.