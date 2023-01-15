Bills 3rd date with the Dolphins successful, 34-31

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins for the third time this season.

1ST QUARTER

On the Bills second offensive possession, the Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs duo complete a beautiful 52 yard pass to set Buffalo up in the red zone. Dawson Knox, on the very next play looks like a super hero with a one arm grab, and completes Buffalo's first touchdown of the day, 7-0.

While Miami tries to respond, Dean Marlowe comes up with a huge interception that sets Buffalo up at the 23 yard line. James Cook wouldn't let the defensive "splash" play go to waste and runs it for 12 yards into the end zone, 14-0.

With less than 3 minutes to go in the 1st Quarter, the Bills challenge the incomplete pass to Gabe Davis and its a win for the Bills as Davis is credited 19 yard completion.

2ND QUARTER

After one play into the 2nd Quarter Diggs tallied up 110 yards.

Knox was briefly credited for his second TD but the call was reversed after a the initial ruling was challenged. The Bills settled for a field goal instead, 17-0.

Miami is able to get on the board with 7 minutes left to go in the half courtesy of kicker Jason Sanders, 17-3.

Before the end the half, Miami make the most out of a 7 play offensive drive with another successful Sanders field goal, 17-6.

The field goal trend for Miami continues with 1:15 left in the half, 17-9.

So much chaos, Miami's Holland comes up with a big interception that ultimately leads to Mike Gesicki's Touchdown, 17-17 after Dolphins follow up with a 2 point conversion.

Thankfully, the Bills didn't need much time on the clock to counter with a big play and get back into field goal range to take back the lead, 20-17.

3rd QUARTER

The Bills start the half with Allen being sacked, and the forced fumble results in a Miami's touchdown, 24-20.

Rookie corner Kaiir Elam makes the interception that will put Buffalo back in scoring position and a chance to take back the lead. Cole Beasley shows up just in time to help with a 6 yard touchdown, 27-24.

Gabe Davis separates the score a bit further with 2:07 left in the 3rd with a 23 yard touchdown catch, 34-24.

4TH QUARTER

The Dolphins continue to do everything they can to stay in this game. Miami's Jeff Wilson delivers with a 1 yard touchdown and it's a 3 point game, 34-31.

Bills hold off the Dolphins to advance to the divisional round.