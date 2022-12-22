Bennett High football team receives trophy from Thurman Thomas

BUFFALO, NY — The Lewis J. Bennett High School football team won the AA State Championship on Dec. 4th, and the team was recognized on Thursday with a parade that ended at City Hall.

“I was just so happy and you know it wasn't really for myself. It was for what I seen our kids overcome,” said Head Coach Steven McDuffie.

The team had to forfeit the first six games of the season, but won the next seven to make it to the playoffs.

The football team though, was happy to be recognized by Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams.

“It was like a feeling you never felt before. I've never seen our coaches happier. Never seen some of the players happier. Probably one of the best mornings of my life,” said Bennett High School junior Darrell Hamilton.

The seniors on the team were even more ecstatic to end their final high school football career on a high note.

"I mean it is the job that we set out to finish and finally accomplished. It is the perfect ending to our senior year. I mean, you can't really ask so much more," said senior Jason Gwan.

For senior Adrian Anderson, winning the championship is something he will always remember.

"It was great and at the end it was sad. Our last high school football game ended off on a great note," said Anderson.

The players were given hats from the Buffalo Bills for the ride, and they will were given a trophy made by former Buffalo Bills player Thurman Thomas, since they did not receive one from the NYSPHSAA, the Buffalo Public Schools commissioned it for the team.