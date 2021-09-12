Bald Eagle nursed back to health by local conservation groups

DERBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Buffalo Police reported that a bald eagle had crashed into a building in Downtown Buffalo in May, Messinger Woods and the Erie County SPCA knew that to act.

"We had to save it, nature is beautiful, it wasn't an option," said Judy Seiler, President of the Messinger Woods conservation facility.

So in a combined effort, the eagle was taken into custody by the SPCA, eventually its broken femur was fixed at Cornell University, and then Messinger Woods used their rehabilitation facility to help the bird be ready again to fly.

According to Messinger Woods and the Erie County SPCA, there are about 70 bald eagle nests within our Western New York community. Each of those nests contain at least two eagles, plus their children.

If you or someone you know finds an injured animal, please reach out to a government certified wildlife rehabilitation clinic. You can find a list of ones in Western New York through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website here.

whether or not it is an eagle, please reach out directly to the Erie County SPCA here.

