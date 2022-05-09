Austrian artist paints 20 murals in 4 days across Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you drive across downtown Buffalo, you're likely going to see a new piece of street art.

"We put up 20 murals in four days ... not really sleeping much. I think I painted about 46 hours, sleeping an average of 4 hours a night here. I just wanted to get them done so bad," said TABBY, the artist behind the murals.

TABBY, an Austrian street artist and stencilist, has not revealed his identity to the public. In all public appearances, including his on-camera interview with 7News, he wears a costume to mask his look.

"I've decided to keep my identity a secret so that the art can be the star, the story. This is what it's all about, the art - not me," he said.

TABBY created his art to emulate popular stencil artist Banksy, known across the globe for his controversial and provocative satire.

"I want people to laugh, and people to think. If they learn something, even better," he said.

You can find TABBY's work across downtown Buffalo, including on the walls of popular businesses such as Toutant restaurant, House of Charm bar, Electric Avenue bar, and many others.