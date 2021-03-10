Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Ten Lives Club

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ten Lives Club cat shelter is looking to say "thank you" to an anonymous donor who gave the rescue a check for $5,000.

The organization says a staff member opened the mail and found the check came through as anonymous from Bank of America.

They say the donation will go a long way to help build the rescue's new vet office. The vet office, located behind Ten Lives Club’s main building in Blasdell, is a work in progress and community support like this large donation gets the project closer to completion.

The 20-year-old rescue is currently in need of funds for supplies, drywall, flooring, paint and all equipment to furnish the vet clinic.

You can donate by clicking here.