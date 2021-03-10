Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo Strong

Actions

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Ten Lives Club

items.[0].image.alt
Kimberly LaRussa
One of six cats pictured inside Ten Lives Club
rescuedcats.png
Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 06:28:15-05

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ten Lives Club cat shelter is looking to say "thank you" to an anonymous donor who gave the rescue a check for $5,000.

The organization says a staff member opened the mail and found the check came through as anonymous from Bank of America.

They say the donation will go a long way to help build the rescue's new vet office. The vet office, located behind Ten Lives Club’s main building in Blasdell, is a work in progress and community support like this large donation gets the project closer to completion.

The 20-year-old rescue is currently in need of funds for supplies, drywall, flooring, paint and all equipment to furnish the vet clinic.

You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources

You can help FeedMore WNY respond to the COVID-19 crisis:

  • Buy a #BuffaloStrong t-shirt or hoodie and $7 (100% of proceeds) goes to FeedMore WNY.
  • #Give7 hours to pack emergency food boxes or deliever meals to homebound neighbors
  • #Give7 dollars to provide meals for the locally food-insecure.