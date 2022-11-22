Annual Calvary Baptist Church turkey giveaway brings the Buffalo Strong spirit despite the weather

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — After a record breaking amounts of snow, the Calvary Baptist Church canceled their turkey giveaway Saturday. But in the true Buffalo strong spirit, volunteers didn't let the weather stop them from distributing food to the community.

"If you wanna feel good help someone else. if you help someone else Im telling you it's one of the best feelings you can have," Culinary Director at Calvary Baptist Church Thomas Wheeler said.

One thousand plates and dozens of helpful hands got to work as soon as the weather permitted. This year's goal is not to just give back, but to come together as one and that's why Calvary is partnering with the University Presbyterian Church.

"Well this is thanksgiving when we're supposed to be a family," Serving elder at University Presbyterian Church Howard Henry said. "We can all give more than what we have done we all need to be reaching out to share what we have."

This year instead of the community coming to the food, the volunteers are going to the community to drop off meals.

"To see this come into fruition has really just been a blessing to my heart," Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church Corey B. Gibson said. "To see individuals, not only coming together to feed the community but to come together and represent what community stands for."

