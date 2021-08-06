Adaptive playground begins construction in Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of volunteers from all across Western New York have broken ground on a new adaptive playground for children living with disabilities.

The "Playground for All and Sensory Walk," will be the first adaptive playground for children with disabilities, in the Erie County parks system. The facility plans on providing equipment that is inclusive to children with both physical and developmental challenges.

"It's super important. For some children with disabilities playing in a park is intimidating. This place will be one that keeps our children calm," said Kelly Kinderman, a volunteer.

For exact images of what the finished park will look like, they can be found here.

In addition, the Erie County Parks Department said that the construction in Chestnut Ridge Park will conclude near the beginning of September.The government has also accrued another $2.25 million to put towards another five adaptive parks - which will break ground when this one is finished.

