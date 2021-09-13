"A Home of My Own" breaks ground in East Aurora to help provide independent living for those struggling with disabilities

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deborah Flynn has always had an inside look at the lives of children with disabilities.

"My daughter ... she's my inspiration. I want her to have the most positive experience possible," said Flynn.

She then got together with Ellen Pachioli, and Connie Stives, two other mothers with children who are suffering from challenges - and decided to make a change.

"The one thing that every parent fears ... the thing that keeps them up at night ... is what happens when I am no longer there," she said.

Deborah, Ellen, Connie, and many others set forth from their to make a change. That fear spread into the brainchild that is Home of My Own, WNY.

This is their mission:

They acted out of need.

"There's nothing out there. There's a 1,200 plus list of adults just looking for housing," said Flynn.

On September 7th, 2021, the East Aurora Village Board voted unanimously to approve the work of "A Home of My Own," turning a rarely-used warehouse on Gleed St. into the mecca that 26 adults will eventually be able to call home.

The goal of the space is to provide top of the line accommodations, as well as community spaces - and events for the residents, similar to the programming of a senior home.

"Both groups are similar in care - they came together because they have a need," she added.

More importantly, however, the location of the facility is essential. Most adults suffering from disabilities are unable to drive, and therefore must rely on walking and public transportation to travel. The facility at 300 Gleed St. is near both a supermarket and multiple bus stops.

"It's all about inclusion. We saw there was a need, and we hope this fosters community," said the Mayor of the Village of East Aurora, Peter Mercurio.

According to the nonprofit themselves, the goal is to open the facility by 2023. However, in order to begin construction, the group is looking to raise about $1,000,000.

If you would like to donate to the facilities construction, volunteer your time, or are interesting in securing a spot for someone you love, feel free to reach out directly on their website - here.

