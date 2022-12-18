A free men's clothing giveaway is helping the community suit up for the holiday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From every measurement, every option and every color on the rack.

"Now remember the shoes, we're going with the shoes right," said Dewitt Lee, Founder of St. Brian Clothiers. "So, we're thinking burgundy right?"

The inaugural Suit Up for the Holidays Free men's Clothing Giveaway had everything you needed to feel just as good on the inside as you did on the outside.

"It makes you feel like a whole different person," said Lamone Folmar, Buffalo man in for a new suit. "It makes you feel like you are a part of something. You feel like you are somebody."

Lee said the idea first came to be when he saw a need to help men attending funerals following the May 14th Tragedy at Tops.

"This is a continuation of that giveback and servicing men in our community and making sure that they have a suit for their daughters graduation, or a highlight in their life," said Lee.

The collaboration between St. Brian Clothiers, the Hispanic Heritage Council, Colvin Cleaners, and the Buffalo Black Billion was all about helping the community dress for success.

"Making sure that you know when they go for that interview, if it's an interview, or if it's gong to church, or if it's just going to enjoy a nice time," said Michael Norwood, Buffalo Black Billion. "Men want to look their best."

"I mean a young man just left with a tie, H&M suit, Ralph Lauren shirt brand new with the tag on and some Stacey Adams shoes, right for free," said Lee.

However, many who stopped by the Rev. Dr. Bennett Smith Family Life Center said they got more than just new clothes.

"There's so many negative things that are going on in the world as of right now," said 19-year-old Norman McCarter. "So to be able to escape and have an event like this where we're able to come together I think it's really awesome and I think it keeps us occupied."

"If we can get an opportunity to just have a one on one with a person and catch him before he slips, to us that's our goal," said Lee.

"I feel blessed," said Folmar. "I feel great. I'm surrounded by my church brothers, encouragement, happiness, love, respect. It's the best things you could ever have."

The giveaway will be open again on Monday, December 19th from noon to 6pm.