8 Days of Hope Comes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From Friday, July 16th, until July 24th, expect to hear and see lots of construction.

8 Days of Hope, a nonprofit with a strong following here in Buffalo, plans on repairing over 100 homes of the less fortunate during the extended week.

"It's amazing, I think it's so important to give back to the community," said Herb Deline, a volunteer of 8 Days for years and a Niagara County resident.

For basic work such as weeding, lawn care, and simple construction, hundreds of volunteers from the program will carry out the mission. For some of the more intense labor, 8 Days of Hope Buffalo has partnered with local companies.

AVA Roofing is one of the companies working for free this week. They pledged their supplies and services to help two Buffalo residents fix their collapsed roofs.

"I have no words. All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you" said Ida Lawyer, a resident of Amherst Ave in Buffalo.

Lawyer's roof collapsed over two years ago and she was never able to pick up the near $20,000 bill. She was forced to leave her home and move in with a friend.

"I can't believe it. I can finally be home," she said.

Other work included window repair, lawn care, and in one instance, the re-modeling of a porch.

The organization plans on continuing their work throughout the week and into the weekend.