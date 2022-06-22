7 News Spotlight: Camp Happiness in Barker

BARKER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Camp Happiness in Barker is all about smiles - and there's a lot of them.

Today I had the absolute pleasure of spending the day with some amazing #BuffaloStrong kids and adults. On @WKBW at 6, we feature “Camp Happiness,” a once a year camp for those with developmental disabilities in Barker. Let’s just say I’ve never seen more love and smiles ❤️. pic.twitter.com/DxFphKV5y7 — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) June 22, 2022

"Our goal is to see thousands of smiles. To make these children and adults feel like they are in summer camp just like everyone else. It's amazing to watch," said Wes Pickreign, the Chairman of the Board for the Camp.

The camp, located at Camp Kenan, the YMCA facility in Barker, hosts nearly 150 children and adults who have an array of developmental disabilities each summer.

"When these campers walk into camp - we shower them in love ... and you can see how it changes them," said Pickreign.

The camp features a number of volunteers from across Western New York and Niagara County, as well as YMCA employees and a number of employees of the Lockport Elks Lodge #41.

"We are all in this together .. doing everything we can to help," said Pickreign.

Camp Happiness, thanks to the YMCA and Camp Kenan's facilities, have access to a number of activities. Those include, but are not limited too:



Rock Climbing

Archery

Arts & Crafts

Horticulture

Aquatics (both pool-based and open-water)

Bounce Castle / Trampolining

Musical instruments

Organized sports

"This is everything under the sun for these guys," said Pickreign.

Camp Happiness is only one week only, and is not accepting drop-ins or new additions for its summer 2022.

If you would like to become a camper or volunteer for the summer of 2023 - please reach out via the Camp Happiness website.