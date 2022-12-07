24th annual Boxes of Love program in need of more gifts ahead of gift distribution for families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alright, stop! Wrapping time... gift-wrapping, that is.

Volunteers at the Buffalo Dream Center Church put together "Boxes of Love" for thousands of kids to receive, next week.

It is a Christmas campaign, in its 24th year, with a goal of giving food to 3,000 families and toys to thousands of children.

Reverend Eric Johns brought attention to this campaign by living on the streets of Buffalo with the homeless, in November.

"We're still in need of toys and gifts, especially in the age categories of two years old and under and teenagers," Buffalo Dream Center pastor, Reverend Eric Johns said.

Reverend Johns said they wrapped about 2,000 gifts and are only half way through their goal.

New and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Church, on Lafayette Avenue. There is even an Amazon Wish List which makes it easy for people to purchase gifts and have them sent to the Dream Center.

Trouble finding you purchase for a teenager? Here are suggested gifts per the Buffalo Dream Center: cologne sets, beauty sets, basketballs, board games, gift cards.

Anyone wanting to help support or volunteer for the Buffalo Dream Center's 'Boxes of Love' program can go to www.buffalodreamcenter.org or call (716) 854-1001.