17-year-old Akron girl named 'Erie County Citizen of the Month' after raising over $15,000 for OCH

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — 17-year-old Annie Leeds of Akron was named Erie County's Citizen of the Month after she helped raise over $15,000 for Oishei Children's Hospital by donating proceeds from sales of homemade bracelets.

Annie has Mitochondrial Disease, which impacts her body’s ability to produce sufficient energy to function properly, and has received lengthy treatments at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Annie is an active participant in musicals at Akron High School and on the school's track team; she also sells homemade bracelets under the Market on Main Street Initiative.

Annie created the 'Annie Leeds Adventure Fund' which raised over $15,000 for critically ill children at Oishei Children's Hospital to enjoy fun activities outside the hospital.

“I want to thank Annie for her contributions to our community," said Erie County Legislator Chris Greene (R-Clarence). "The courage this young woman demonstrates in the face of so many challenges each day is truly inspirational and I am honored I had the chance to meet such an outstanding individual. I wish Annie the best of health and success in all of her future endeavors.”

You can view Annie's Bracelets For a Cause Facebook page by clicking here.