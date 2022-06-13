Buffalo Strong support for local little league

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Local baseball fans are showcasing their Buffalo Strong spirit.

A lot of people showed up to donate baseball and softball equipment ahead of Sunday's Bisons game at Sahlen Field.

This is all for the River Rock Little League.

Last month somebody broke into their storage shed and stole all their equipment.

Sunday's equipment drive was held outside the stadium at the Swan Street gate.

It's great news for all the kids who are looking forward to getting back out on the diamond this summer.