Buffalo State welcomes Class of 2027 to campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back to school season is in full effect for this week as SUNY Buffalo State welcomes the Class of 2027 to campus as students for the first time.

The school is set to welcome a first-year class of around 1,200 students this fall.

For many of these first year students, the start to their college career comes with a fresh start as almost their entire high school tenures were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VP of Student Affairs Dr. Timothy Gordon said the school is looking forward to welcoming the class with full, in-person, engagement opportunities.

Adam Campos Dr. Timothy Gordon, VP of Student Affairs at Buffalo State

"This year certainly promises to be even more "normal" than it has been for a while," Gordon said. "We have a lot of energy and spent a lot of time with students during the summer and we know their coming with great energy, eager to really be successful and engage with Buffalo and Buffalo State".

It's a similar story for Buffalo State seniors as their freshman and sophomore years of college were also disrupted.

Community Assistant and Rising Senior Danae Hardy said although she missed out on a normal start to college, she's excited to finish her college career strong, while also being a mentor to this incoming freshman class.

Adam Campos Danae Hardy, Rising Senior and Community Assistant at Buffalo State

"When I started school, it was during Covid, so everything was shut down and now we have the opportunity to be in person and really get to connect with each other," Hardy said. "It feels really good just knowing that I stuck it through cause at first it was really hard. I’m excited just to be a mentor to the freshman, just to show that I did it. They can come out one day too".

The school has planned multiple activities and events to get students together and to give them the chance to immerse themselves in the university as well as the city.

Below is more information on the move-in schedule at Buffalo State for this week.