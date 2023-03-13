Buffalo State University recognizes Television & Film Arts students with special awards show during the Oscars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From Hollywood to Buffalo, it was a night for dreams to come true.

"It's very exciting like seeing everyone on the red carpet," said Madeline Root, Junior Television & Film Arts Major. "The celebrities and seeing the satisfaction when they win their awards."

While many looked on Sunday night as the Hollywood stars received their flowers, students in the Television & Film Arts Program at Buffalo State University took some time to celebrate accomplishments of their own.

"So this is the 15th annual TFA Night at the Oscars event," said KJ Zielezinski, Senior Media Production Major. "We're really excited that we got to be executive chairs. So, there's a number of things going on. We have a live jazz band, food and drink. And then probably the biggest thing of the night are our TFA Pioneer Awards that we're giving out."

Dozens of submissions were considered for the coveted Pioneer Awards. Zielezinski said only 15 students are admitted into the TFA Program a year and winning would truly make it a night to remember.

"What we do is, during each commercial break we hand out our own Oscars which are the TFA Pioneer Awards," said Jeffrey Hirschberh, Professor of Television & Film Arts at Buffalo State University. "These are awards for best picture, best director, best cinematography actor, actress. They have been submitted by TFA students throughout 2022 who have made short films. So we're very proud of our students and its a great way to celebrate the motion picture industry."

Even though the Pioneer Awards weren't projected on the big screen, students say the honor is still theirs.

"You know, to work alongside your classmates and see their expertise and even learn your own is a great opportunity," said Scout Chase, Junior Television & Film Arts Major.

Madeline Root, Junior Television & Film Arts Major, was nominated for two Pioneer Awards. Root said it's nice to look up at the stars.

"I think what inspires me the most is just seeing the amount of women in film," said Root. "It gives me hope for the future."

But Root also said it's never too soon to realize that you can shine too.

"It's a great feeling to know that I am putting in the work and I am seeing the results in the work and I am seeing the results that I want to see and I am being recognized for my work," said Root.