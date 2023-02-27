Buffalo State University hosted Mental Health Fresh Check Day for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State University hosted a Fresh Check Day in hopes to reach out to as many students who may struggle with their mental health.

Dozens of students showed up to Monday’s event to either get a massage or have a conversation with counselors.

A senior graphic design major, Orlandriana Soloman, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she had anxiety issues when the pandemic hit her freshman year.

“We were all in the house so it was kind of like we were losing our minds in all four walls trying to do school on computers. It was not the best at all,” Solomon says.

But Post-COVID, Orlandriana says she still struggles to get back to normal.

“There would be times where I felt unmotivated to continue with school,” she says. “And all of this other stuff especially because of the pandemic.”

According to the Healthy Minds Study during the 2020-2021 school year, more than 60 percent of college students nationwide had at least one mental health issue.

A counselor at the counseling center at Buffalo State University says there’s an increase in students using counseling resources.

“We do a lot of consultations with faculty and staff to take holistic care of our students,” says Dr. Ashley Maracle, a senior counselor at The Counseling Center at Buffalo State University. “I do feel like we’re still feeling a lot of repercussions of current events and the pandemic and everything else. So it would be really hard to say how things have been changing.”

Orlandriana Soloman says she’s fighting her anxiety by spending less time on social media.

“I’d probably would say regardless what you see on social media just live your life,” she says. “I’m pretty sure you are in a good position and it doesn't have to be anything of the status of fame. It could be just within yourself.”

Buffalo State University offers a full counseling center to assist students with their mental health needs.

Students can reach the counseling services at 716-878-4436 and 716-878-6711.

“I want students to know that there’s a lot of people on campus that cares and want them to succeed,” says Paula Madrigal, an assistant director at Weigel Wellness Center. “And we really want them to take advantage of the people that are here to help them.”

If you’re not a student you can call or text the National Hotline at 988.