Buffalo State terminates women’s wrestling coaches as preparations continue for program's first season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In November 2023, Buffalo State Athletics announced the launch of a new women's wrestling program at the university that would begin during the 2024-2025 winter season.

At the time, there were already seven commits to the program as recruitment began immediately after the school announced the program's addition to its athletic department.

As preparations continue for the program's first season, the university has terminated its two coaches — leaving many wrestlers in limbo.

In a statement to 7 News, the university said:

"Buffalo State University is committed to building a thriving women's wrestling program, beginning with competition this fall. A search process is underway for a new head coach to lead our program."

17-year-old Marea Palka is one of many who planned to embark on a new journey at Buffalo State as part of its women’s wrestling program, but that journey has suddenly hit a brick wall.

“It’s really a disappointment to me and all of the other wrestlers. It’s just an 'oh my gosh what am I gonna do' at the moment because most of the college applications are already closed and the administration waited for both the wrestlers and former coaches after the application season was gone.”

Palka said she would be reconsidering other college options.

One of the now former coaches who was terminated is Kellen Devlin.

In a statement, he says:

“We had such great plans and were putting dreams in action and to have our legs taken out from under with 4 months to the start of the inaugural season is unconscionable. The new INTERIM President and the new INTERIM VP have serious questions to answer from a lot of heartbroken woman and their families.”

“They are the type of coach that puts the athletes first. They’re going to put your academics first,” said Selina Moore. “They’re going to do their best everything for you. These guys really have so much experience. Buffalo State needs to do better. This is tearing down women’s wrestling. 95 percent of the team aren’t probably gonna be there anymore.”

Palka's mother Mary says wrestling has been vital for her daughter and questions Buff State’s move.

“Wrestling was the biggest thing for her to embrace her body, her power. It has given her so much confidence.”

Buffalo State is not making any additional comments at this time.