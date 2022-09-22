Buffalo State President retiring at end of academic year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner announced Thursday her upcoming retirement at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Conway-Turner joined the university in 2014 and served as president for 8 years. She spent a total of 43 years in higher education leadership.

"I did not make this decision quickly or lightly," Conway-Turner said. "But after careful consideration, I have decided that it's time for me to concentrate on my next chapter and to commit more time and energy to my family, traveling, and writing the memoir I have mentioned from time to time."

Chair of the Buffalo State College Council, Linda Dobmeier, will work with the campus community and SUNY to recruit and hire the next president. The school expects a new appointment by summer 2023.