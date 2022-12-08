Buffalo State police officer earns award for saving a man's life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In November SUNY announced the winners of the 2022 University Police Awards, and Amanda L. Mesi, a police officer at SUNY Buffalo State, earned an award for saving a man's life.

The awards are the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association. Mesi earned a Life Saving Award, which is presented to any member who directly aids in saving someone’s life.

According to Buffalo State, Mesi heard a countywide alert about a diabetic East Aurora man who was two hours late going home from work and the bar/restaurant he worked at was near the campus. She began circling the area during her overnight shift.

A release says Mesi located an SUV that matched the description from the alert on Lincoln Parkway near Hoyt Lake and although the windows were frosted over, she could make out a person slumped over the driver's seat. She then pounded on the window, the door opened, and a man stumbled out who wasn’t coherent and couldn’t answer her questions but said “I'm going to die.”

Mesi then contacted paramedics who arrived to treat the man and concluded that his blood sugar was dangerously low. According to a release, paramedics told Mesi the man would have likely died within the hour due to his low blood sugar level and the single-digit temperatures that night.