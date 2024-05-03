Buffalo State hosts 8th annual Youth Voices Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 500 middle and high school students and teachers got the chance to share their voices and ideas with one another at the 8th annual Youth Voice Conference on Thursday night at Buffalo State University.

The conference showcases the literary work of students from across the region, while celebrating academic success happening in the classroom.

"The conference is focused on shining a light on every young person's voice," Dr. Kristen Pastore Capuana, assistant professor of English Education said. "They have something to say that is important in this world and we are here to listen."

"The goal is to let young people know that their voices matter," Dr. James Cercone, associate professor of English Education said. "They have thoughts and ideas that other people in our community are interested in, and also to support teachers who are doing really good work in schools."

For many participants, Thursday night's conference was the first time they have stepped foot on a college campus.

Organizers tells us they hope this conference promotes and shows the possibilities of higher education to these young minds.