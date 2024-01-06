Buffalo State grad writes children's book in hopes of spreading kindness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State grad Ruth Caro Mack used her experience in working with children to write her very own children's book.

As the new year rolls in, she wanted to make sure it started off with positivity and kindness.

Her books come in both English and Spanish to help children and teens to connect with others and themselves.

In this way, she hopes that her books can help children and teens of all kinds to become more caring individuals.

Her book is available online for purchase.

