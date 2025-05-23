Buffalo State faces deficit of up to $17.5M, announces plans to eliminate programs and cut jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State University has announced plans to eliminate academic programs and cut jobs as it faces a deficit of up to $17.5 million.

The university said it is positioned to remain on target to balance its budget by 2027-28, but as it nears the end of its fiscal year, it projects its deficit will be between $15.5 million and $17.5 million.

Buffalo State has identified 19 academic programs that could be eliminated. The university said there will be a multi-month process to analyze programs and set next steps.

According to Buffalo State, even if the programs are eliminated, courses necessary for other degree programs will continue to be offered. In addition, students currently enrolled in the programs will be able to complete their degrees as planned. You can find the full list of programs at the bottom of the page.

The university said it will also engage in a campus-wide evaluation of non-academic operations to "better align staffing with current enrollment levels." In the last 10 years, the university said its enrollment has fallen by about 45%.

It is initially estimated that up to 63 full-time jobs could be cut, and that would be achieved through termination of temporary appointments, non-renewals and retrenchment, only when necessary.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress we are making as a community to strengthen Buffalo State’s education mission and ensure students have the supports they need to achieve a degree that will serve them well throughout their lives,” Durand said. “I remain confident in our ability — with the support of SUNY, elected leaders and community partners — to take the necessary steps that will maintain our university’s position as a leader in higher education.” - Interim President Bonita R. Durand, Ph.D

The programs that could be cut include:

