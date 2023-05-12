Buffalo State creates May 14 Memorial Scholarship for East Side students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State University announced Friday a new memorial scholarship that will cover the cost of books and other educational supplies for Buffalo State students that live in Buffalo's 14208 zip code.

The zip code is where ten Black Buffalo residents were shot and killed in a racially motivated shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

"This scholarship initiative aims to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the racially motivated attack," said Eunice Lewin, who serves on the SUNY Board of Trustees. "By providing book scholarships, we strive to support the education of students from the affected community and create a lasting tribute to those who were tragically taken from us."

Both first-time undergraduate and graduate students from the 14208 zip code will be eligible for the scholarships beginning in the fall of 2023.

Students will not have to apply for the award as it will be automatically applied to students' financial aid accounts.