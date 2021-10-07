Watch
Buffalo State College's new planetarium opens to the public on Friday, here's what you need to know

Bruce A. Fox
Video projection with star projector in the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at SUNY Buffalo State College.
Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium
Posted at 7:57 AM, Oct 07, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State College will open its new state-of-the-art planetarium to the public on Friday.

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium is part of Buffalo State's newly-renovated Science and Mathematics Complex; officials cut the ribbon on the building on October 1.

Buffalo State College's newly-renovated Science and Mathematics Complex.

The planetarium features a 35-foot dome that seats up to 48 people and provides a 360-degree, immersive experience for guests. It also boasts a 4K digital projector system, opto-mechanical star projector, LED lighting, and a 5.1 stereo surround system.

According to the college's website, new programs will be shown every weekend at the planetarium and starting October 23, some of those programs will be geared towards young children and families.

Starting Friday, the programming will include a virtual tour of the planet Mars, a view of the autumn night sky and laser music shows featuring the music of Queen.

Laser and music shows will be featured at the planetarium.

Planetarium Policies

  • No food or drink is allowed in the planetarium
  • People who arrive late to programs will be denied entry as the planetarium will be darkened
  • Masks must be worn at all times
  • Children five and younger will not be allowed in outside of children and family programs

Tickets start at $8 for children and seniors; they cost $10 for adults. You can buy them here.

