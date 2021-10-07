Buffalo State College's new planetarium opens to the public on Friday, here's what you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State College will open its new state-of-the-art planetarium to the public on Friday.

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium is part of Buffalo State's newly-renovated Science and Mathematics Complex; officials cut the ribbon on the building on October 1.

The planetarium features a 35-foot dome that seats up to 48 people and provides a 360-degree, immersive experience for guests. It also boasts a 4K digital projector system, opto-mechanical star projector, LED lighting, and a 5.1 stereo surround system.

According to the college's website, new programs will be shown every weekend at the planetarium and starting October 23, some of those programs will be geared towards young children and families.

Starting Friday, the programming will include a virtual tour of the planet Mars, a view of the autumn night sky and laser music shows featuring the music of Queen.

Planetarium Policies

No food or drink is allowed in the planetarium

People who arrive late to programs will be denied entry as the planetarium will be darkened

Masks must be worn at all times

Children five and younger will not be allowed in outside of children and family programs

Tickets start at $8 for children and seniors; they cost $10 for adults. You can buy them here.