Buffalo State College student injured in shooting after altercation at party with unknown group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are looking for suspects after a Buffalo State College student was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on East Amherst Street near Main and Pannell Streets.

Authorities say a 20-year-old male student and a friend were confronted at a party by a group of unknown individuals. They say the altercation escalated outside and shots were fired.

The victim was reportedly shot in the arm and taken to ECMC. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.