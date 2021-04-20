Buffalo State College responds following instructor's comments on Black Lives Matter in viral video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The president of SUNY Buffalo State College has issued a statement regarding a viral video in which an instructor comments on Black Lives Matter.

In the video that is circulating on social media the instructor says:

"This is me speaking honestly, and you guys have to respond to me honestly with what you think, with what you feel about this. So I am sick of talking about Black Lives Matter, alright, I said it."

SUNY Buffalo State College President Katherine Conway-Turner issued a statement Monday night and said she has asked the Chief Diversity Officer to "gather all pertinent details concerning the matter."

Let me be absolutely clear - Black Lives Matter at Buffalo State College. The viewpoint expressed in a video clip circulating online by a part-time instructor clearly runs counter to all that we stand for at Buffalo State. - Katherine Conway-Turner

You can read the full statement below.