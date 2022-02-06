Buffalo State College hosts Science Olympiads

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, but you don't have to go that far for the Science Olympiads.

They took place on the campus of Buffalo State College Saturday.

Nearly 400 students from 24 area schools took part in the Lake Erie/Niagara Division C Regionals.

Students competed in nearly two dozen events covering topics like astronomy, chemistry, forensics and thermodynamics.

Winners will go on to the C Division State Tournament, which will be held in March at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.