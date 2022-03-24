Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo State College closes campus Thursday as it investigates threat made against campus community

buffalo state.png
WKBW
buffalo state.png
Posted at 11:10 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:18:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State College announced it has closed its campus Thursday as it investigates a threat made against the campus community.

The college made the announcement in a series of tweets around 11 a.m. Thursday and said University police and local authorities were investigating the threat.

Residential students were asked to return to residence hall rooms, commuter students were asked to leave campus and all non-essential employees were dismissed.

The college said those unable to leave campus should go to the sports arena.

All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day.

This is a developing story, 7 News will provide further information and updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine