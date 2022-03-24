Buffalo State College closes campus Thursday as it investigates threat made against campus community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State College announced it has closed its campus Thursday as it investigates a threat made against the campus community.

The college made the announcement in a series of tweets around 11 a.m. Thursday and said University police and local authorities were investigating the threat.

Residential students were asked to return to residence hall rooms, commuter students were asked to leave campus and all non-essential employees were dismissed.

The college said those unable to leave campus should go to the sports arena.

All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day.

This is a developing story, 7 News will provide further information and updates as they become available.