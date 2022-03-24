Buffalo State College cancels additional classes due to bomb threat investigation; classes to resume after spring break

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State College closed its campus and canceled classes Thursday as it investigated a bomb threat targeting "select academic buildings."

The college said it received the bomb threats around 10:45 a.m. Classes were canceled and the campus was closed for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution to allow for an investigation. Residential students were asked to return to residence hall rooms, commuter students were asked to leave campus and all non-essential employees were dismissed. The college asked those unable to leave campus to go to the sports arena. Local, state and federal agencies responded to investigate the threat.

The college issued an update around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and said it has found no evidence that suggests the threat is credible but authorities continue to investigate.

It was also announced that out of an abundance of caution with spring break on the horizon it was canceling all classes Friday. Classes will resume after spring break on April 4 and normal operations for all employees will resume March 28. Only critical-essential employees, after consultation with their supervisors, should report to campus Friday and all other employees should consult with their supervisors about possible remote work.

Residential students no longer need to remain in their rooms but several services on campus will remain closed Thursday night and meals will be delivered to residence halls. The Campbell Student Union and Dining Services will reopen Friday.

Anyone with information in connection to the threats is asked to contact University Police at (716) 878-6333 or leave a message on the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.

You can read the full update below: