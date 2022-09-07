Buffalo startup 'Went' memorializing tickets into souvenirs to enhance fan experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ticket stubs are slowly becoming extinct, as technology continues to dominate the modern society.

The creators of Went, however, have made a fan experience startup company in Buffalo, and are hoping to bring that nostalgia back.

Went co-founder, Dan Gigante, said, "Most events, like games and concerts, there are no more tickets. It's all done digitally. Sometimes it prints at home but sometimes it's just in an app."

Founded by Dan Gigante and his wife Katie Krawczyk, wanted to create a way where people can turn their event tickets into customized souvenirs, for events like sports games, concerts and other once-in-a-lifetime events.

Gigante said, "I remember the tickets for when you went to something, as a commemorative item."

Gigante said the idea came about a couple of years ago, but felt like the suspenseful Buffalo Bills game against the Los Angeles Rams, was the right time to launch it.

Each souvenir ticket costs $18. Ten percent of all Buffalo football souvenir ticket sales will be donated to the Patricia Allen Fund.

Gigante said, "It can be an amazing game. It could be you go to every game. It could be an amazing concert, your first concert. You want to kind of commemorate that and say, 'Yeah, I went'".

However, it is not exclusive to in-person games.

Shoppers can even put "My Living Room" to signify where they watched the game.

He explained, "That one doesn't work well with concerts because it's more about the experience, but for when it comes to sporting events, a lot of times you're there, but sometimes you're still experiencing the game, wherever you are able to see it."

All you have to do is visit www.went.co, then enter where the game was watched, whether it be a stadium a bar/restaurant or home.

He said. "On the back, you can add a custom message. Maybe you want to say, 'This was my first night game, or maybe something about the game that you remember. You could also leave that section blank, maybe if you wanted to get a signature in the future."

Went's first ticket will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 7, in recognition of the Sept. 8 game.