Buffalo Starbucks union picket line receives international support from British singer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starbucks employees got some back-up as they continue to make accusations against their employer.

A large group rallied outside a store that is now closed, Wednesday afternoon.

The Starbucks union's picket line got some international support from punk-folk artist, Billy Bragg, who happened to be in the area ahead of his Thursday night concert in Toronto.

Bragg joined the Starbucks Workers United outside of the Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue.

The British musician is known for blending protest elements into his folk-punk-rock music genre.

Workers at the Elmwood store that they have been dealt a number of write-ups in retaliation, targeting those who support the Starbucks union.

The Elmwood location was the first Starbucks to unionize, in December 2021.

They are now seeKing a contract, according to the Buffalo News.

Starbucks Workers United filed labor board claims, accusing the company of illegally terminating more than 80 of its supporters, including a prominent activist in the Buffalo region recently fired for refusing to remove a suicide awareness pin.

Starbucks employee, Gianna Reeve said, "It's sometimes hard to keep track because it changes everyday. As of last week, we had two more workers in Buffalo be fired unjustly, because one was fired because of attending his grandmother's funeral and another for wearing a beanie that management did not like on the floor."

"I tend to support local businesses, instead of Starbucks, but it's important to organize the large corporations such as Amazon and Starbucks and Walmart, and all these others because they employ a lot of people. I come from a union family and I believe in unions and in organizing," Buffalo resident, Kevin Hayes, said.

Reeve, who is also organizing committee member for the union, told Pheben Kassahun her role is also in jeopardy for being part of the union.

She encouraged the community to continue showing up like they did Wednesday, to prevent more workers from being fired over their union involvement.

Kassahun reached out to Starbucks officials Wednesday morning for statement and was told "Someone from the team should be circling back."