Buffalo Skyride returning July 16

Posted at 2:05 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 14:05:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Buffalo Skyride will return to the Skyway this summer on Sunday, July 16.

This year, the ride will begin at Lakeside Bike Park but will be on the western side of the small hill, which GoBike says will give riders more opportunities to take in the views of Lake Erie.

Also new this year is the SkyRace, which will be offered to competitive cyclists who want to ride at faster speeds up and down the Skyway.

The SkyRace will run from 7 to 8 a.m. on the day of the ride. You can register for SkyRace, here.

The SkyRide will begin at 8:45 a.m. and run until 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

You can register for the SkyRide, here.

