BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Our congratulations go out to a woman from Western New York who is heading to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Tricia Mangan made the cut for alpine skiing.

She is from Buffalo and skied with the Holimont Race Team in Ellicottville.

Mangan is a graduate of Nardin Academy and Dartmouth College.

This will be her second olympics.

She finished in 9th place in the alpine team event in PyeongChang, South Korea in 2018, and DNF in the giant slalom.