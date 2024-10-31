Buffalo shuts down 40 percent of rental units for not having proper license

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has ordered 184 of the 460 short-term rental units in Buffalo to be shut down because these units don't have proper licenses.

"We contracted with a company that looks at 70-80 listing sites, and gathers all that data," said Cathy Amdur, City of Buffalo Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services.

Amdur said the city sent two notices to rental property owners who are in violation before slapping them with a $500 summons.

"We're getting a lot of calls and folks walking in the door," said Amdur. "So I think folks are trying to do the right thing at this point."

A short-term rental license is needed for a property with one to two units.

A lodging license is needed for a property with three or more units.

An owner-occupied rental license is $400, plus a $200 annual renewal fee. While a non-owner occupied rental license is $650, plus a $400 annual renewal fee.

More information on rental licensing can be found here.

Nathan Rotman of Airbnb told 7 News: